Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2021 UP: Two men caught o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Two men caught on tape throwing Covid patient's body into river

PTI
Published May 30, 2021, 3:50 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2021, 3:50 pm IST
The video was shot by some people who were driving by the spot
A screenshot from the video going viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)
 A screenshot from the video going viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

Balrampur: Two men, one of them wearing a PPE kit, were caught on tape rolling down a coronavirus patient's body from over a bridge into a river in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

The video was shot by some people who were driving by the spot.

 

After the visuals surfaced, police registered a case.

Balrampur Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bahadur Singh on Sunday said the body has been identified as that of Prem Nath Mishra, a resident of Sohratgarh in UP's Siddharth Nagar district.

"Prem Nath Mishra was hospitalised on May 25 after he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease on May 28. The body was handed over to family members as per the COVID-19 protocol. In the video, which went viral on social media, it can be seen that the body was thrown into the Rapti river."

 

He said a case has been registered at the Kotwali police station in this regard.

Earlier in the month, several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state, triggering apprehensions that these were of COVID-19 patients.

The authorities too had urged people not to dispose of bodies into rivers.

...
Tags: up covid-19
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Navy personnel on-board ALH Mk-III. (Photo: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)

Indian Navy converts chopper into air ambulance for evacuation of critical patients

People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

The company has decided to repair the ventilators through CSR funding. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bosch India to repair faulty ventilators in Karnataka govt hospitals for free



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham