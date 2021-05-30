Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2021 Summer vacation for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Summer vacation for up to SSC extended to June 30 in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
SCERT director requested to prepare a detailed academic calendar and the activities to be taken up through various means
In case of SSC students, the headmasters concerned have to extend necessary academic support to the students from June 1 itself. (Representational DC Image/Narayana Rao)
  In case of SSC students, the headmasters concerned have to extend necessary academic support to the students from June 1 itself. (Representational DC Image/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The summer vacations for classes 1 to 10 functioning under all managements has been extended to June 30 in view of the Coronavirus crisis in the state.  Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu issued the orders to this effect on Sunday.

Recently, the government postponed SSC exams which were scheduled from June 7. It would review the situation in July month.   

 

According to the order, keeping in view the present situation and since the government decided to postpone the SSC examinations due to the second wave of Covid-19, the summer vacation for teachers and students of Classes I to X for all types schools is extended till June 30. The Director, SCERT, is requested to prepare a detailed academic calendar and the activities to be taken up through various means i.e., DD, radio, Youtube, personal contact through WhatsApp groups etc., for the online education for all classes from June 12 onwards. In case of SSC students, the headmasters concerned have to extend necessary academic support to the students from June 1 itself.  

 

The Coronavirus infection has been gradually decreasing for the past few days in AP and medical experts are expecting the Covid-19 second wave to subside by June last week or July first week and, hence, the government will take a fresh decision about the schools reopening after reviewing the situation in the coming days.

...
Tags: ssc vacation, class 10, online classes, telangana schools, summer vacation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP sources said Rajendar first met BJP leader and former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Swamy Goud and requested the latter for support. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

Etala in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, likely to join BJP with more TRS leaders

Chandrashekar Rao expressed the confidence that the TRS will win the Huzurabad seat with a thumping majority when the bypoll is held. (DC file photo)

Etala joining BJP will have no impact on TRS

A fisherman does fishing ahead of southwest monsoon at a seaside in Kochi, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Southwest monsoon likely by June 4, says IMD

Necklace Road is known to be the brainchild of the then Chief Minister of undivided AP Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy who initiated the project in 1982 during the Congress regime. (DC Image)

Necklace Road is PV Marg from now



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1,000 black fungus patients in Hyderabad hospitals

A doctor checks a Black Fungus infected patient, at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad, May 26,2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)

Lockdown violators may be sent to isolation centres, warns North Zone IGP

City streets wear a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham