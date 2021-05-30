Summer vacation for up to SSC extended to June 30 in Telangana

In case of SSC students, the headmasters concerned have to extend necessary academic support to the students from June 1 itself. (Representational DC Image/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The summer vacations for classes 1 to 10 functioning under all managements has been extended to June 30 in view of the Coronavirus crisis in the state. Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu issued the orders to this effect on Sunday.

Recently, the government postponed SSC exams which were scheduled from June 7. It would review the situation in July month.

According to the order, keeping in view the present situation and since the government decided to postpone the SSC examinations due to the second wave of Covid-19, the summer vacation for teachers and students of Classes I to X for all types schools is extended till June 30. The Director, SCERT, is requested to prepare a detailed academic calendar and the activities to be taken up through various means i.e., DD, radio, Youtube, personal contact through WhatsApp groups etc., for the online education for all classes from June 12 onwards. In case of SSC students, the headmasters concerned have to extend necessary academic support to the students from June 1 itself.

The Coronavirus infection has been gradually decreasing for the past few days in AP and medical experts are expecting the Covid-19 second wave to subside by June last week or July first week and, hence, the government will take a fresh decision about the schools reopening after reviewing the situation in the coming days.