Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2021 Pvt hospitals, star ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

ANI
Published May 30, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Updated May 30, 2021, 11:14 am IST
The Centre said this in a letter written to states/ Union Territories (UTs)
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the issue of some private hospitals giving packages for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with hotels, the Union Health Ministry said the move is against the guidelines issued for the National COVID vaccination programme and must be stopped immediately.

The Centre said this in a letter written to states/ Union Territories (UTs).

 

"It has come to the notice of Union Health Ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for COVID vaccination in collaboration with some hotels. This is against the guidelines issued for the National COVID vaccination programme. Vaccinations carried out in star hotels is in contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately," Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Dr Manohar Agnani stated in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions," the letter added.

 

As per the COVID vaccination guidelines, four options are available for carrying out the vaccination drive; Govenment COVID Vaccination Centre, Private COVID Vaccination Centre run by private hospitals, Workplace COVID Vaccination Centre at government offices to be run by govermment hospitals and at private companies to be run by private hospitals, Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centre for the elderly and differently abled person to be organised at group housing societies, RWA offices, community centres, Panchayat Bhawans, schools/colleges, old age homes on a temporary basis.

 

Apart from this, there is no other avenues to carry out vaccination drives under the program.

Agnani requested the states and UTs to monitor and ensure that vaccination drives are carried out as per the prescribed guidelines.

Several posts were floating on social media regarding vaccination package offered by star hotels in collaboration with private hospitals.

...
Tags: covid vaccination india, covid vaccination, covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

The company has decided to repair the ventilators through CSR funding. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bosch India to repair faulty ventilators in Karnataka govt hospitals for free

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

A health worker in protective suit leaves after collecting swab samples of villagers to test for COVID-19 in Kusehta village north of Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP)

India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1,000 black fungus patients in Hyderabad hospitals

A doctor checks a Black Fungus infected patient, at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad, May 26,2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham