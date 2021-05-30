Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the issue of some private hospitals giving packages for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with hotels, the Union Health Ministry said the move is against the guidelines issued for the National COVID vaccination programme and must be stopped immediately.

The Centre said this in a letter written to states/ Union Territories (UTs).

"It has come to the notice of Union Health Ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for COVID vaccination in collaboration with some hotels. This is against the guidelines issued for the National COVID vaccination programme. Vaccinations carried out in star hotels is in contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately," Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Dr Manohar Agnani stated in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions," the letter added.

As per the COVID vaccination guidelines, four options are available for carrying out the vaccination drive; Govenment COVID Vaccination Centre, Private COVID Vaccination Centre run by private hospitals, Workplace COVID Vaccination Centre at government offices to be run by govermment hospitals and at private companies to be run by private hospitals, Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centre for the elderly and differently abled person to be organised at group housing societies, RWA offices, community centres, Panchayat Bhawans, schools/colleges, old age homes on a temporary basis.

Apart from this, there is no other avenues to carry out vaccination drives under the program.

Agnani requested the states and UTs to monitor and ensure that vaccination drives are carried out as per the prescribed guidelines.

Several posts were floating on social media regarding vaccination package offered by star hotels in collaboration with private hospitals.