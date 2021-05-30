Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2021 Karnataka extends Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

ANI
Published May 30, 2021, 3:11 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2021, 3:11 pm IST
The Karnataka government had initially announced a 14-day 'close down' from April 27
People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state will continue till June 7.

"We have got general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30. There will be no changes in ongoing restrictions till June 7", said Bommai.

 

The minister also informed that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will call for a meeting of ministers and experts in a few days to take the final call.

"The positivity rate and the number of cases in the state have declined, and if every citizen supports, we can control the infection", Bommai added.

The Karnataka government had initially announced a 14-day 'close down' from April 27 but has now imposed a lockdown in the state till June 7 owing to the rising number of infections.

Karnataka CM had also announced a financial package of Rs 1,250 crore to provide relief to those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

 

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 350,087 while 21,89,064 people have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state has gone up to 28,298.

...
Tags: karnataka lockdown, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Navy personnel on-board ALH Mk-III. (Photo: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)

Indian Navy converts chopper into air ambulance for evacuation of critical patients

A screenshot from the video going viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

UP: Two men caught on tape throwing Covid patient's body into river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

The company has decided to repair the ventilators through CSR funding. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bosch India to repair faulty ventilators in Karnataka govt hospitals for free



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham