Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2021 For disabled, vaccin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

For disabled, vaccination turns tricky

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2021, 4:33 am IST
Updated May 31, 2021, 4:33 am IST
Distance to vax centres deprive them of their right to get the jab
Disabled rights forums also urged the government to arrange at least separate centres for vaccination for them as suggested by the Central government. (DC Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)
 Disabled rights forums also urged the government to arrange at least separate centres for vaccination for them as suggested by the Central government. (DC Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

HYDERABAD: Though Covid vaccination drive has been going on across the state and thousands of beneficiaries are getting inoculated every day, the differently-abled are finding it hard to get the jabs done due to the location of vaccination centres.

A 48-year-old differently-abled P Srinivas has been trying to get himself vaccinated for a month, but in vain. Like him, there are hundreds of others waiting to get themselves vaccinated.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Srinivas, a resident of Addagutta in the city, said, "We are not in a position to reach the vaccination centre early in the morning and stand in queue for hours to get vaccinated as our condition doesn't support us."

A month ago, he contacted the helpline number and sought an appointment for vaccination and waited for a call. However, to his surprise he got to know that it was cancelled. And again, he registered himself for vaccination drive and later he was informed that the first dose vaccination had been stopped and the second dose vaccination was going on.

 

He said the government was not even recognising them, but instead was looking down on them.

Although the Centre committee suggested against door-to-door vaccination and came up with the idea of a ‘near to home’ Covid vaccination centre, many differently-abled persons in Telangana demanded vaccination at their doorstep. Disabled rights forums also urged the government to arrange at least separate centres for vaccination for them as suggested by the Central government.

The 45-year-old T. Bhujangam, a differently-abled said, "Five days ago, I called the helpline and they informed me that the first dose vaccination was stopped and assured me to inform when the vaccination drive resumed." He opined door-to-door vaccination for differently-abled persons would be helpful and they could avoid waiting in queues for long hours.

 

President of All India Disabled Rights Forum (AIDRF) K Nageshwar Rao told this correspondent, "Usually immunity of disabled is low compared to others. The government on humanitarian grounds should come forward and start a vaccination drive for differently-abled persons like they are doing for super spreaders in the state."

Approximately around eight lakhs differently-abled persons are there in Telangana state. Most of them are not in position to take care of themselves.

Adding to the woes they are scared of getting contracted with Covid-19 by standing in long queues and are clueless about their future. The AIDRF urged the government to vaccinate them on a priority basis.

 

According to the Central government directions, the strategy of ‘near to home’ vaccination centres for elderly and differently-abled citizens has been formulated and has been recommended to be adopted. As per this strategy, vaccination drive will be more accessible to elderly and differently abled.

Nageshwar Rao said, "The government should financially support the differently-abled persons who are already suffering from Covid-19." Rao demanded that the government give an ex-gratia of `10 lakh to the kin of those who already succumbed to Covid-19.

 

 

...
Tags: vaccine for disabled, door to door vaccination, differently-abled persons, near to home
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Attorney General K K Venugopal told this to a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari which was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams. (PTI)

Government to take decision within two days on class 12 board exams: AG tells SC

In a five-page letter, Banerjee urged the prime minister to reconsider the Centre's decision to recall the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension. (PTI)

Mamata requests PM to rescind order recalling CS, says will not release him

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Central Vista essential project, work to continue: Delhi HC dismisses challenge

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a drive-through vaccination camp, at Saket in New Delhi, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (PTI /Kamal Singh)

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases in 50 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1,000 black fungus patients in Hyderabad hospitals

A doctor checks a Black Fungus infected patient, at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad, May 26,2021. (PTI Photo)

Southwest monsoon likely by June 4, says IMD

A fisherman does fishing ahead of southwest monsoon at a seaside in Kochi, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham