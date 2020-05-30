Karnataka bans spitting of tobacco in public places, violators will be punished

BENGALURU: In a welcome move, Karnataka has followed the footsteps of other states and Union Territories to curb the spread of Covid 19 has banned the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places.

The union ministry in the month of April had asked all the states and Union Territories to take measures to curb public usage of tobacco as it increases the chances of the Corona virus spread.

Additional secretary of Health and Family Welfare department in the order dated May 29 stated that the incidence of Coronavirus is on rise in the state and the guidelines of the World Health Organization and Indian Council of Medical Research have insisted a ban on the chewing tobacco products and spitting in public places.

"After going through their recommendations in depth, the state as per the powers conferred by the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 section 4(2) A and Indian Penal Code 1860, the state to prevent the spread of Corona and other communicable diseases have banned the usage of chewing tobacco products and consuming pan masala products and spitting them in public places" the order read.

Those who found violating the order will be booked under IPC 188, 268, 269, 270 and action will be initiated against the violators.

It should be noted that the state had already banned the sale of single cigarettes and have been taking action for COTPA violations.

Also this year the Anti Tobacco Day will be observed on Sunday with the theme 'To prevent the use of tobacco products and save the younger generations from the devious ways used by tobacco manufacturers'.