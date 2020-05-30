67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot is found Covid positive

PTI
Published May 30, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2020, 4:30 pm IST
Another plane would be sent to Moscow to bring back the stranded Indians.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow on Saturday had to return midway after the airline's ground team found out that one of the pilots had tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

"When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, had reached Uzbekistan's airspace, our team on ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-positive," senior Air India officials said. "The flight was immediately asked to return. It came back to Delhi at around 12.30 pm on Saturday," the officials said.

 

The crew has been quarantined. Another plane would be sent to Moscow to bring back the stranded Indians, according to the officials. 

...
Tags: air india, vande bharat mission, coronavirus, coronavirus testing


