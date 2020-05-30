67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2020 Centre extends natio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre extends nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 30, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
Shopping malls, temples, hotels to be opened from June 8
 Lockdown extended in containment zones. (PTI)

The Centre on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown in containment zones up to June 30. This will be the fifth consecutive extension of the nationwide lockdown and will come into effect once the current phase – Lockdown 4.0 – ends on May 31.

The fifth extension of the nationwide lockdown, interestingly, will only be in the containment zones, which are specific geographical areas where positive cases of coronavirus are found.

 

According to the guidelines of the health ministry, strict restrictions are put on movement in such areas to prevent further spread of the virus. The home ministry said that the containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities.

The ministry has asked the states and Union Territories to identify buffer zones outside containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. It added that states and UTs may prohibit certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions if the need arises.

The home ministry, moreover, said reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones will be done in phased manner.

The ministry added that the decision on restarting international air travel, Metro trains, cinema halls, gym, political gatherings will taken only after assessing the situation.

While intra-city trains and international travels could be out of bounds for now, the ministry also said that there will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

In some much needed respite for the common man, religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to function from June 8, the ministry indicated.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened only after consultations with states and UTs. The home ministry has also revised the night curfew timing. As per the new timing, the movement of individuals will be prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across India.

...
Tags: covid-19 containment zones, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, ministry of home affairs (mha)


