Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as CM at 12.23 pm today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published May 30, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 1:44 am IST
All arrangements are in place for the swearing-in at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Vijayawada.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Vijayawada: It’s all set for YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh’s second Chief Minister on Thursday.

Though the election results were out on May 23 seeing Mr Reddy win, an auspicious muhurat had to be fixed for him to take oath as the Chief Minister. Hence, it will be at 12:23 pm on Thursday.

 

All arrangements are in place for the swearing-in at the Indira Gandhi stadium in the city.

YSRC leaders and workers drawn from across the state have already reached Vijayawada to witness the swearing-in.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan too reached the city on Wednesday to administer the oath to Jagan.

While TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu decided not to attend the swearing in, Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be attending the ceremony. He will be the special attraction at the event.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin is also expected to attend the event.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had personally invited Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, his elder brother and actor Chiranjeevi over phone and it has to be seen whether they will attend the ceremony or not. The stadium can accommodate around 30,000 people.

It is learnt that in view that the state coffers being empty, Jagan wanted the swearing-in to be a simple affair. That’s the reason why he decided to hold the swearing-in at a stadium instead of an open ground which costs a lot to make arrangements.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, dmk president m.k. stalin
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Jagan Mohan Reddy invites MK Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Nitish Kumar
Chandrababu Naidu to skip swearing-in ceremony

Latest From Nation

The accused had also threatened to harm the family members of the woman. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Salesman held for threatening ex-girlfriend

K T Jaleel

Action in student’s suicide bid case after report: K T Jaleel

Satya Pal Malik Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Now book online for Amarnath, yatra from July 1

A state commission for women will help deal with women related violence, review constitutional and legal safeguards for women, take suo moto cognizance pertaining to violations of women’s rights, and deal with policy matters affecting women.

Activists seek Women’s Commission in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Data shows Ramadan in middle-east is for fasting, facebook and youtube

'Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeed increase,' said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook's managing director for Mideast and North Africa. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unscheduled flights barred from Delhi skies for Thursday's swearing-in: NOTAM

The ceremony, which may last more than an hour, in the open will see the attendance of a few thousand guests including heads of government of BIMSTEC countries and Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan, political leaders, captains of industry, overseas friends of BJP and others. (Photo: Representational Image | Pixabay)

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)

Fire brokes out at gowdown in Park Circus area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders at spot

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Don't want to be a minister due to health reasons: Jaitley writes to Modi

Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham