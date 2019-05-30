YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as CM at 12.23 pm today

Vijayawada: It’s all set for YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh’s second Chief Minister on Thursday.

Though the election results were out on May 23 seeing Mr Reddy win, an auspicious muhurat had to be fixed for him to take oath as the Chief Minister. Hence, it will be at 12:23 pm on Thursday.

All arrangements are in place for the swearing-in at the Indira Gandhi stadium in the city.

YSRC leaders and workers drawn from across the state have already reached Vijayawada to witness the swearing-in.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan too reached the city on Wednesday to administer the oath to Jagan.

While TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu decided not to attend the swearing in, Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be attending the ceremony. He will be the special attraction at the event.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin is also expected to attend the event.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had personally invited Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, his elder brother and actor Chiranjeevi over phone and it has to be seen whether they will attend the ceremony or not. The stadium can accommodate around 30,000 people.

It is learnt that in view that the state coffers being empty, Jagan wanted the swearing-in to be a simple affair. That’s the reason why he decided to hold the swearing-in at a stadium instead of an open ground which costs a lot to make arrangements.