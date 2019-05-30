US to help India check child pornography

With the signing of the pact, the United States will help in receiving Tipline reports on online child pornography and child sexual exploitation content from NCMEC.

New Delhi: The United States will help India check online child pornography and content related to child sexual exploitation following a pact signed between the two countries, officials said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of India and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), USA recently.

With the signing of the pact, the United States will help in receiving Tipline reports on online child pornography and child sexual exploitation content from NCMEC.

The MoU will provide access to more than one lakh Tipline reports available with the NCMEC and enable law enforcement agencies in India.

When a citizen gives a tip about a crime to law enforcement agencies through a dedicated number or website, it automatically gets converted into a report for action making it as ‘Tipline report’. The agencies will never ask the caller’s name nor ask him or her to identify and he or she can remain anonymous.

The MoU will pave the way for setting up of an innovative mechanism for sharing information about child pornography and child sexual abuse material and taking legal action against offenders.