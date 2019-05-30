Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 US to help India che ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US to help India check child pornography

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The MoU will provide access to more than one lakh Tipline reports available with the NCMEC and enable law enforcement agencies in India.
With the signing of the pact, the United States will help in receiving Tipline reports on online child pornography and child sexual exploitation content from NCMEC.
 With the signing of the pact, the United States will help in receiving Tipline reports on online child pornography and child sexual exploitation content from NCMEC.

New Delhi: The United States will help India check online child pornography and content related to child sexual exploitation following a pact signed between the two countries, officials said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of India and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), USA recently.

 

With the signing of the pact, the United States will help in receiving Tipline reports on online child pornography and child sexual exploitation content from NCMEC.

The MoU will provide access to more than one lakh Tipline reports available with the NCMEC and enable law enforcement agencies in India.

When a citizen gives a tip about a crime to law enforcement agencies through a dedicated number or website, it automatically gets converted into a report for action making it as ‘Tipline report’. The agencies will never ask the caller’s name nor ask him or her to identify and he or she can remain anonymous.

The MoU will pave the way for setting up of an innovative mechanism for sharing information about child pornography and child sexual abuse material and taking legal action against offenders.

...
Tags: national crime records bureau, child pornography


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The accused had also threatened to harm the family members of the woman. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Salesman held for threatening ex-girlfriend

K T Jaleel

Action in student’s suicide bid case after report: K T Jaleel

Satya Pal Malik Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Now book online for Amarnath, yatra from July 1

A state commission for women will help deal with women related violence, review constitutional and legal safeguards for women, take suo moto cognizance pertaining to violations of women’s rights, and deal with policy matters affecting women.

Activists seek Women’s Commission in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Data shows Ramadan in middle-east is for fasting, facebook and youtube

'Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeed increase,' said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook's managing director for Mideast and North Africa. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unscheduled flights barred from Delhi skies for Thursday's swearing-in: NOTAM

The ceremony, which may last more than an hour, in the open will see the attendance of a few thousand guests including heads of government of BIMSTEC countries and Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan, political leaders, captains of industry, overseas friends of BJP and others. (Photo: Representational Image | Pixabay)

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)

Fire brokes out at gowdown in Park Circus area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders at spot

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Don't want to be a minister due to health reasons: Jaitley writes to Modi

Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham