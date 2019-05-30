Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 Tribunal declares fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tribunal declares former army officer ‘foreigner’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published May 30, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Sanaullah was commissioned as a JCO in 2014, promoted to subedar and later made Honorary Lieutenant.
Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah
 Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

Guwahati: In what has created anger among residents of the area, a retired subedar who served the Indian Army for 30 years before his retirement in 2017 has been declared foreigner by the foreigners tribunal leading to his arrest by the Assam Police.

Police said that Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah was detained after foreigners tribunal declared him a foreign national. He was commissioned as a JCO in 2014, promoted to subedar and later made Honorary Lieutenant.

 

Sanaullah’s cousin, retired army personnel Ajmal Hoque, told that the reason for declaring foreigner by the tribunal was a false statement submitted to the court wherein Sanaullah is alleged to have stated to have joined the Army in 1978 where is date of birth was 1967.

He said, “We showed the documents stating that he joined the army in 1987, they did not accept it. Sanaullah never gave any statement claiming that he joined in 1978.”

Referring to another reason for declaring Sanaullah as foreigner a lawyer of the foreigners’ tribunal Aman Wadud in a social media post stated, “Sanuallah was not listed on the voters’ list in 1986 when he was 19 years old. But the minimum age of voting was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1989.”

Expressing deep anguish over the order of the tribunal, a cousin of the victim alleged, “The tribunal did not even accept the land documents he has because of  a minor spelling mistake in the name. Now, what can we do if the spelling is not right? It is the responsibility of the government officials.”

The Police have been accused of not carrying out proper investigation into the matter, but they denied it while claiming that they have recorded the statement of the subedar on two occasions.

The case was being tried in the foreigners tribunal since 2008. Sanaullah, who is a resident of Kolohi village under Boko Police Station of Kamrup rural district. He completed his schooling from Champu Para Government High School.

...
Tags: assam police, indian army


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Nitin Patel

10 per cent quota in Gujarat from next year

The accused had also threatened to harm the family members of the woman. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Salesman held for threatening ex-girlfriend

K T Jaleel

Action in student’s suicide bid case after report: K T Jaleel

Satya Pal Malik Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Now book online for Amarnath, yatra from July 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Data shows Ramadan in middle-east is for fasting, facebook and youtube

'Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeed increase,' said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook's managing director for Mideast and North Africa. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unscheduled flights barred from Delhi skies for Thursday's swearing-in: NOTAM

The ceremony, which may last more than an hour, in the open will see the attendance of a few thousand guests including heads of government of BIMSTEC countries and Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan, political leaders, captains of industry, overseas friends of BJP and others. (Photo: Representational Image | Pixabay)

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)

Fire brokes out at gowdown in Park Circus area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders at spot

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Don't want to be a minister due to health reasons: Jaitley writes to Modi

Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham