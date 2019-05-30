Rahul Gandhi should stay, lead Congress, says V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: AICC Secretary and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said that Mr Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress president. He said that it was not a wise move for Mr Gandhi to step down over the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Hanumantha Rao said that Indira Gandhi was also defeated in 1977 elections, but she won in 1980. He said that power was not to be held permanently by anyone. He asked if Mr Rahul Gandhi resigns, the morale of lakhs of party workers across the country will come down.

Mr Hanumantha Rao said that Mr Rahul Gandhi should listen to loyalists like him and continue as the party president. He said that along with seniors, juniors also should be given opportunity in the party. He also said that he would reveal soon the names of traitors in the Congress.