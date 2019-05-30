Now book online for Amarnath, yatra from July 1

Srinagar: With only a few weeks left for annual Amarnath yatra to begin, the Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik launched the online yatra registration facility on Wednesday on pilot basis for the intending pilgrims.

According to Umang Narula, CEO of the Shri Anarmathji Shrine Board (SASB), the pilot project has been launched following a decision was taken by the board at its meeting in March this year. He said that the online registration facility has been developed with the support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), the premier science and technology organisation of the Government of India in informatics services and information and commun-ication technology applications. This year’s 46-day Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1.

The facility of online registration will be available to five hundred intending pilgrims per day.