NIA team in Sri Lanka to help probe blasts

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has sent a two-member team to Sri Lanka to exchange the details about the Sunday Easter bombings with investigating agencies there after reports eme-rged that a group of terrorists that was involved in the incident had travelled to India, even to Kashmir, for military training.

The team is led by inspector general Alok Mittal. About Easter bombings, the Indian intelligence services had cautioned their Sri Lankan counterparts that some militants linked to an ISIS terror module could possibly carry out attacks in the island nation.