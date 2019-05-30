Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

New AP govt to keep ‘camp office’ in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published May 30, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Jagan believes common capital will help ‘cordial relations’.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to run certain administrative affairs, particularly the pending issues relating to the state’s bifurcation, from Hyderabad — the common capital of the two states.

Mr Reddy is said to have told Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao that in order to maintain a cordial atmosphere between the people of the two states, more particularly the people of Andhra Pradesh who have a strong attachment to Hyderabad, it is essential to have certain official machinery of AP in the common capital.

 

Outgoing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had not made use of Hyderabad as the common capital and had shifted base to the new capital Amaravati that is being built. Mr Reddy, it seems, wants to retain the option of having Hyderabad as the capital till the end of the stipulated 10-year period.

Sources in the two state governments said Mr Reddy has informally told the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he would use the Camp Office in Hyderabad and some of the blocks in the secretariat which were allocated to AP for the time being.

Sources said that Mr Reddy wanted to place some officers here to take timely decisions to resolve issues pending between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state with regard to bifurcation. They can hold meetings with officers of Telangana state pertaining to the power utilities, higher education and prohibition and excise, besides the officials of the common institutions which were listed in the AP Reorgani-sation Act can have consultations and find an amicable solution.

It may be recalled that certain issues such as the division of employees of power utilities, distribution of assets of AP Higher Education Council and appropriation of arrears of AP Distilleries and Beverages Corporation are yet to be resolved between the two states.

The matter of pending power bills of both states had become an issue between the Telugu Desam and Telangana Rashtra Samiti during the recent elections.

Sources said that keeping these matters in mind, both Chief Ministers felt that coordination between the officers of the departments concerned was essential to resolve the pending issues.

Chief Minister Rao has instructed the officers concerned to prepare the Camp Office of AP CM in the city so that Mr Reddy can use it and also the office blocks.

y.s. jagan mohan reddy
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


