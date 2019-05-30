Cricket World Cup 2019

TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan trolled over modern outfit

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 2:47 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Kolkata: Filmstar-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created a buzz on social media after they posted their pictures in front of Parliament, with netizens trolling them, even as a section of them came out in support of the two newly elected TMC MPs.

In the pictures, Mimi and Nusrat, who won by huge margins from Jadavpur and Basirhat LS seats respectively in West Bengal, were seen holding up their identity cards in front of the Parliament building.

 

“1st day #Lok Sabha #Member Of Parlia-ment. Wish me luck and keep supporting,” Mimi captioned a photograph of hers.

Nusrat also posted a picture of hers in front of the Parliament, and wrote “A new beginning..!! I thank Mamata Banerjee and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have faith in me.”

Despite a number of messages trolling the actor, Mimi seemed un-perturbed by this. Her manager said she does not want to att-ach much importance to such trolls. “It is going on since she was nominated as a candidate. People are doing this for publicity,” he said.

One of the trolls on social media said, “That (the Parliament) is the temple of democracy, not a place for TikTok.”

“Just like you don’t wear fancy dress and heavy jewellery and hop around while attending a funeral, you don’t dress up like a ‘mourning lady’ and weep while attending a marriage party. These dresses which Mimi and Nusrat wore, aren’t indecent but inappropriate for Parliament.

“These dresses will suit a Page 3 party, or a public park, or a mall, or a tou-rist spot, or even a news channel interview. But certainly these dresses don’t suit Parliament Ho-use,” said one of the messages critical of their appearance at the Parliament.    

