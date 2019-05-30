Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Ami ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi sarkar 2.0: Amit Shah meets Modi to give final touch for govt formation

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at 7 pm.
The list of union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon, sources said. (Photo: File)
 The list of union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon, sources said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah and is learnt to have given shape to his council of ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of his new government in the evening.

The list of union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon, sources said. Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at 7 pm.

 

Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation. Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.

BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are set to be represented in the government. Each NDA ally is likely to get one cabinet berth, sources said. The Shiv Sena has confirmed its leader Arvind Sawant, who defeated Congress heavyweight Milind Deora from Mumbai, will be its nominee in the council of ministers.

The Lok Janshakti Party has already passed a resolution recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan as the party's representative in the Modi government. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get his coveted portfolio.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, is being seen as a key contender. There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of the BJP's thumping victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, joining the government.

If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios; Finance, Home, Defence or External Affairs. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative. Senior party leaders like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani are likely to join the second Modi government after being its members in its first avatar.

Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi. The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp, amit shah, rahul gandhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

The bench noted that admission process for PG medical courses started in November 2018 while the 103 Constitutional amendments granting 10 per cent EWS quota was passed in January this year. (Photo: File)

10 pc EWS quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maha for 2019-20: SC

ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar moves court to seek quashing of CBI notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)
 

Fans cheer India by making 20kg World Cup-themed cake

The World Cup-shaped cake also has a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on it. (Photo: ANI)
 

CWC'19 starts with a 60 seconds challenge

The opening ceremony was hosted by former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and cricket presenters Shibani Dandekar and Paddy McGuinness. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

Surat jeweller makes gold, silver mementos for PM Modi

A jeweller in Rajkot has made three unique mementos from precious metals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sweeping recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Bering Sea puffins in danger due to climate change

Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea feed on small fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn eat ocean plankton. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar moves court to seek quashing of CBI notice

ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

P Chidambaram, Karti granted protection from arrest till August 1

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)

'Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye': Manoj Tiwari's dig at Mamata on swearing-in u-turn

'She won't be able to see eye-to-eye with those present. She is ashamed and cannot face the people,' the newly-elected MP from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat said. (Photo: ANI)

Man wanted in 15 house-breaking thefts arrested in Maharashtra

Yadav's interrogation revealed that around 15 cases were registered against him at various police stations. (Photo: Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham