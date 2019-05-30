Kishan Reddy may get Union Cabinet berth

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy is likely to get a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet as Union minister of state with independent charge.

In view of the first-ever victory of four Lok Sabha seats in the Telangana state, the BJP high command has decided to give representation to the state unit in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet.

Mr Kishan Reddy has already left for Delhi along with his family members to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Modi as the Prime Minister for a second term on May 30.

Sources in the BJP said on Wednesday that keeping in view the seniority, the party’s top leadership is said to have decided to include Mr Kishan Reddy in the Union ministry. He has been a three-time MLA and has also served as the party’s president for the combined state of Andhra Pradesh.

There are also speculations within the party that either Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar or Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind may also be taken in the Union ministry as a minister of state.