Kerala: Schools to reopen on June 6 now

Higher education minister K.T. Jaleel has informed that colleges in the State will also reopen only on June 6.

Thiruvananthapuram: The reopening of educational institutes in the state has been postponed to June 6 in view of the Id-Ul-Fitr. Incidentally, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that monsoon in the state would be slightly delayed over the state and is scheduled to arrive on June 6. The normal onset date was June 1.

The state Cabinet took a decision on school reopening here on Wednesday. Earlier, the reopening of colleges had been scheduled for June 3.

UDF leaders including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Congress leader P.J. Joseph, Muslim League leader

M.K. Muneer and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob had submitted petitions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and general education minister C. Raveendranath pressing the demand.

