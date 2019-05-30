Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 30, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Massive arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.
After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)
 After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, reported IANS.

The swearing-in ceremony will be administered by Governor E S L Narasimhan at 12:23 pm. Narasimhan is the Governor for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

 

Massive arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

YSR Congress Party led by Jagan won the elections with thumping majority.

Jagan is expected to constitute the cabinet on June 7.

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, however, will skip the Jagan’s invite.

The YSRCP stormed to power in the state last Thursday, bagging 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, jagan mohan reddy, n chandrababu naidu, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


