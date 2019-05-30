Jagan Mohan Reddy thanks Balaji for victory in polls

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on his thanksgiving visit to the sacred hill town of Tirumala after his electoral victory in the just concluded elections, on Wednesday offered prayers at the abode of Lord Venkat-eswara on Wednesday.

Mr Reddy surprised everyone by taking the common devotee queue to reach the temple, as the CM-designate is not entitled to receive traditional temple honours and direct entry through the main entrance. Mr Reddy is entitled to the honours after his swearing as Chief Minister of AP, a temple official said.

While the TTD executive officer Mr Anil Kumar Singhal accompanied Mr Reddy into the temple from Sri Padmavathi guest house, Tirumala JEO Mr K.S. Srinivasa Raju received him at the Vaikuntam complex, from where they reached the temple in the queue like any other common devotee.

Prior to this, on his arrival at the Vaikuntam queue complex, the Srivari Seva Volunteers applied ‘Tirunamam’ on the forehead of the CM-designate. Later the EO and JEO led him to the sanctum sanctorum where he offered prayers before the presiding deity.

Mr Reddy also prayed in the sub-shrines of Vakula Mata, Bhashyaka-rulavaru and Yoga Narasimha Swamy and made offerings in the Srivari Hundi. Later at Ranganayakula Manda-pam, the AP CM-designate was offered Vedasirva-chanam by Vedic Pundits, while the EO and JEO offered him the laminated photo of the Lord and Srivari Theertha Prasadam.

Mr Reddy stood for about 10 minutes before the deity and prayed. The chief priest also honoured him with ‘Sesha vastrams’ of the deity. As he went around the precincts of the temple, the priests explained to him about the significance of the presiding deity and importance of the town.

When he exited the temple complex, the admirers of the YSRC chief and devotees waiting outside greeted him with loud cheers. Mr Reddy responded to them by waving and with folded hands, wearing a cheerful smile on his face.

After having breakfast at the Guest House, where he stayed overnight, Mr Reddy motored down to Tirupati airport, from where he took a flight to Kadapa district.

Mr Reddy was accompanied by Vijaya Sai Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Bhumana Karun-akar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, R.K. Roja, Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy among several other leaders.