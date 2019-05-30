Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Cops threatened Pak iftar invitees’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published May 30, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Sources said Pak govt has decided to formally raise the matter with India and register strong protest through a note verbale.
New Delhi: Pakistani diplomats posted in New Delhi have alleged that personnel from Indian security agencies on Tuesday harassed and forced back several of its guests who were invited for the iftar at the Pakistan high commission. Pakistan has alleged that the latest incident is in continuation of what happened outside the high commission on March 23 during its National Day celebrations when several gusts were asked to go back since India was boycotting the event.

Sources said that the Pakistan government has decided to formally raise the matter with India and register a strong protest through a note verbale.

 

The incident comes just days ahead of an ifatar that the Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria will be hosting in Islamabad on June 1 in which he has invited the President, Prime Minister, and foreign minister of Pakistan along with other dignitaries.

The latest episode in New Delhi can cast a shadow on the iftar being hosted by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad with the possibility of the Pakistani side retaliating in equal measure.

Sources in Pakistan high commission alleged that on Tuesday the guests were “harassed and intimidated” the moment they started arriving for the iftar by the personnel of Indian security agencies. Videos of the armed Indian security personnel and men in plain clothes asking for identification documents from invitees, posing questions and noting down their details went viral on the social media.

The guests were also photographed and asked to turn back.

The incident was a repeat of March 23 when guests, including journalists, coming to attend the National Day function of the Pakistan High Commission were similarly asked to return as the Indian government had boycotted the event.

The relationship between India and Pakistan is going through a rough patch for the last few years. Last month, two Indian diplomats were locked up for close to 20 minutes in a room in Gurudwara Sacha Sauda near Lahore.

The Pak high commission said that political personalities, community notables, academics, writers, journalists, artists, civil society activists, Pakistani students and other prominent persons were invited for the iftar dinner which was well attended.

...
