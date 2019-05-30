Chandrababu Naidu to skip Jagan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu will skip the oath-taking ceremony of YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as as new Chief Minister of AP and is likely to send three TD leaders to wish Jagan at his home and to attend his swearing-in.

Mr Naidu appears to be paying back Jagan Mohan Reddy in the same coin as the YSRC chief had skipped the TD chief’s oath-taking ceremony in 2014. Mr Naidu, after winning that election, had sent an invitation to Jagan through an official to attend his oath-taking ceremony which was held on June 8, 2014. The difference, however, is that this time Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy personally called Mr Naidu and invited him to attend his swearing-in scheduled on May 30 at Vijayawada. Many people hailed the gesture of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Several TD leaders recalled that Mr Jagan had skipped Mr Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony and the new capital Amarava-ti’s land puja. TD leader Gorantla Bucha-iah Chowdary said Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy should have gone to the house of Mr Naidu to invite him.