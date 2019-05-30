Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 Chandrababu Naidu to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu to skip Jagan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published May 30, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Several TD leaders recalled that Mr Jagan had skipped Mr Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony and the new capital Amarava-ti’s land puja.
Chandrababu Naidu
 Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu will skip the oath-taking ceremony of YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as as new Chief Minister of AP and is likely to send three TD leaders to wish Jagan at his home and to attend his swearing-in.

Mr Naidu appears to be paying back Jagan Mohan Reddy in the same coin as the YSRC chief had skipped the TD chief’s oath-taking ceremony in 2014. Mr Naidu, after winning that election, had sent an invitation to Jagan through an official to attend his oath-taking ceremony which was held on June 8, 2014. The difference, however, is that this time Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy personally called Mr Naidu and invited him to attend his swearing-in scheduled on May 30 at Vijayawada. Many people hailed the gesture of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

Several TD leaders recalled that Mr Jagan had skipped Mr Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony and the new capital Amarava-ti’s land puja. TD leader Gorantla Bucha-iah Chowdary said Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy should have gone to the house of Mr Naidu to invite him.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 

Tata Sky Binge review: Binge on with Amazon’s free Fire TV Stick

All you need to do is get a simple Tata Sky subscription account with the kit and refill the account with a minimum of Rs 249 each month.
 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wild animals movement causes scare in Namakkal

The carcass of the elephant which died of electrocution in Kadambur hill area. (Photo: DC)

Six skip meet, but Siddu says all’s well

Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah at the Congress meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Mandya: Sweet rain as Sugar Bowl celebrates

Mandya MP-elect Sumalatha Ambareesh, son Abhishek, actors Darshan and Yash during the Vijayotsava and birth anniversary of Ambareesh in Mandya on Wednesday – KPN

Power cuts cripple city,‘watt’ is happening, bescom?

Across the world, power cuts are a rarity but in Bengaluru, a global tech hub, a spell of rain is enough to throw the city into darkness for hours.

Congress keeps watch on four Ballari MLAs

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham