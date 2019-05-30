Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm.
 Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

DMK President M K Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao were also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Reddy, in Vijayawada.

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was earlier a Member of Parliament from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

The party won 151 seats out of 175, whereas opposition TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, mk stalin, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


