Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 After 'question ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After 'questioning of approximately 70 hours', Vadra appears before ED again

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 11:30 am IST
He that he will comply with all summons by government agencies until his name is cleared of 'false allegations'.
'I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary is unshakeable. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies,' Vadra said. (Photo: File I PTI)
 'I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary is unshakeable. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies,' Vadra said. (Photo: File I PTI)

New Delhi: Expressing belief in the country's judicial system, Robert Vadra on Thursday said that he will comply with all summons by the government agencies until his name is cleared of "false allegations".

The statement by Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law came hours ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a part of the probe into alleged illegal property deals.

 

The case is related to land grabbing in Delhi-NCR, Bikaner in Rajasthan and purchase of properties in foreign countries.

"Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In the future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations. I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary is unshakeable I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies," he wrote on his Facebook wall," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

The son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also posted a photograph of himself alongside.

Dressed in a white shirt and light green pants, Vadra stands beside a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital hours after he put the post on Facebook - a platform often used by him to make statements.

Wearing tinted sunglasses, Vadra was swarmed by media persons on his arrival, he, however, refrained from making any statements and made his way through with folded hands.

On May 24, the agency had requested the Delhi High Court for custodial interrogation of Vadra for questioning him about the source of funds used for the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder the money.

...
Tags: robert vadra, enforcement directorate, property scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

The bench noted that admission process for PG medical courses started in November 2018 while the 103 Constitutional amendments granting 10 per cent EWS quota was passed in January this year. (Photo: File)

10 pc EWS quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maha for 2019-20: SC

ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar moves court to seek quashing of CBI notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)
 

Fans cheer India by making 20kg World Cup-themed cake

The World Cup-shaped cake also has a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on it. (Photo: ANI)
 

CWC'19 starts with a 60 seconds challenge

The opening ceremony was hosted by former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and cricket presenters Shibani Dandekar and Paddy McGuinness. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

Surat jeweller makes gold, silver mementos for PM Modi

A jeweller in Rajkot has made three unique mementos from precious metals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sweeping recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Bering Sea puffins in danger due to climate change

Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea feed on small fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn eat ocean plankton. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man wanted in 15 house-breaking thefts arrested in Maharashtra

Yadav's interrogation revealed that around 15 cases were registered against him at various police stations. (Photo: Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Dr Payal suicide case: Mumbai doctor murdered, says lawyer after autopsy report

The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham