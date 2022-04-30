Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2022 While discharging ou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI Ramana

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy
Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
 Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores. 


Tags: cji n.v. ramana, indian constitution, lakshman rekha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


