At 41.2 degree Celsius, Hyderabad in grip of heat wave

A woman covers her head and her child with a chunni to protect from heat while standing in a queue at a temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a continuing nationwide heatwave, the mercury continued to rise across the state on Friday, with Karameri and Endapally in Kumaram Bheem and Jagtial districts recording a maximum temperature of 45.8º C, the hottest areas in the state.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature rose from 40.8ºC on Thursday to 41.2ºC on Friday. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, maximum temperatures touched 45 degrees in several places in Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Peddapalli districts.

On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a heat wave warning at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts of Telangana from Friday to Sunday.

As per the forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad over the next two days would be around 41ºC and 25-26ºC degrees, respectively.