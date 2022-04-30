Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2022 PM Modi bats for use ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Published Apr 30, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 11:44 am IST
The prime minister also appealed to chief ministers to repeal outdated laws to make delivery of justice easier
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CJI N.V Ramana at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts (ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," Modi said addressing a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts here.

 

The prime minister also appealed to chief ministers to repeal outdated laws to make delivery of justice easier.

"In 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, 1,450 such laws of the Centre were abolished. But, only 75 such laws have been abolished by the states," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence, focus should be on creation of a judicial system where justice is easily available, is quick and for everyone.

"In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the Constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of citizens. I believe that the confluence of these two will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial system in the country," he said. 

 

