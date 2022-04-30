CM Jagan in Delhi to attend conference

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the 39th conference of Chief Justices and CMs scheduled on April 30.

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and MP (Rajyasabha) V Vijayasai Reddy, YSRC leader in Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Gurumurthy gave a warm welcome to the CM at the airport. Outside, Jagan was met by students preparing for the Civils.