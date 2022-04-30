Low pressure to bring rains in Andhra Pradesh

Other sources said the low pressure area might bring rains to coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema, and also bring down the temperature in many parts of the state. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Vishakhapatanam: A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around May 4, which may lead to the formation of a low pressure area during next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, an IMD report from Amaravati said on Friday.

Other sources said the low pressure area might bring rains to coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema, and also bring down the temperature in many parts of the state.

Private weather website Skymet said the cyclonic circulation is expected to move across the Gulf of Thailand and Malay Peninsula around May 4, make its way to the North Andaman Sea and turn into a low pressure area on May 5. Conditions were favourable for it to intensify into a depression in the subsequent 24 hours.