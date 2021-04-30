Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2021 Vaccine shortage: In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccine shortage: Inoculation for people above 18 years unlikely in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2021, 12:56 am IST
However, registration for the jab by the people aged between 18 and 45 years on the CoWIN portal, is going on
Andhra Pradesh received three lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin in the last three days and they were administered to the targeted beneficiaries mainly those aged above 45 years as the second dose. (AP)
 Andhra Pradesh received three lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin in the last three days and they were administered to the targeted beneficiaries mainly those aged above 45 years as the second dose. (AP)

Vijayawada: With no availability of fresh stocks of Covid-19 vaccine, the Andhra Pradesh government may not administer jab to the people aged between 18 and 45 years from May 1 onwards except continuing the ongoing programme to the already targeted beneficiaries with the existing doses.

Unlike the earlier practice of launching a vaccination programme for healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged between 45 and 60 years by setting up Covid Vaccination Centres and fixing time schedule between 9 am to 5 pm, there are no such arrangements for Saturday. However, registration for the jab by the people aged between 18 and 45 years on the CoWIN portal, is going on.

 

The state received three lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin in the last three days and they were administered to the targeted beneficiaries mainly those aged above 45 years as the second dose. The state government is very particular to complete the administration of both the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all the targeted beneficiaries before taking up the vaccination drive for the new batch of beneficiaries. So, it intends to complete the exercise with the available stocks of vaccines.

Though the top brass of health authorities reviewed the vaccination programme virtually on Friday evening, there was no word of vaccination for the people aged between 18 and 45 years from Saturday onwards.

 

Health authorities from the districts maintain that their top priority is to use the available vaccine doses to the targeted beneficiaries and admit having no clarity on administering jab to the new batch of beneficiaries.

A top health official said, “There may not be any vaccination programme for the people aged between 18 and 45 years from Saturday onwards in the state as we are not having fresh stocks of vaccine. However, the vaccination will continue for the already targeted beneficiaries with the available doses of the jab.”

 

As the Centre is allocating four to five lakh doses of both varieties of vaccine every week, the state health authorities are optimistic to get fresh stocks of vaccine to administer to the new batch of beneficiaries.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh vaccination, cowin portal registration, vaccine shortage, covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

AP High Court tells government to reconsider Class 10, Intermediate exams

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Chief Minister KCR

Widening gulf between Eatala Rajender and KCR

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao. (DC File)

Why only Etala? Opposition demands inquiry into deals of all ministers, TRS MLAs

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee. (PTI File)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

As other states grapple with shortage, Kerala has reserve of 510 MT oxygen

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham