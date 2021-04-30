Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2021 Night curfew extende ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Night curfew extended across Telangana state till next Saturday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transport of essential and non-essential goods
Mounted police keep vigil near Charminar during Friday prayers of the Ramzan month, in Hyderabad, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI)
 Mounted police keep vigil near Charminar during Friday prayers of the Ramzan month, in Hyderabad, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Friday issued orders extending the night curfew across the state till 5 am on May 8, next Saturday.

The order was issued by chief secretary Somesh Kumar after the High Court stated a day ago that the state government vacillated on a decision on night curfew extension that was to end by April 30. The government had on April 20 issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am till this Friday to contain the spread of Covid-19.

 

The night curfew is imposed in accordance with a Union home ministry order on March 23 laying down guidelines for effective control of Covid-19, allowing states to impose suitable area-specific restrictions to prevent the virus-spread.

As per the guidelines, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants have to close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services.

The essential services are telecommunications, internet services, print and electronic media, broadcasting, cable services, IT and IT- enabled services, delivery of goods through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution; water supply and sanitation; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services and production units or services that require continuous process.

 

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transport of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement. Public transport services including autos and taxis will be allowed to function within a stipulated time.

...
Tags: telangana curfew extension, telangana lockdown, covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

AP High Court tells government to reconsider Class 10, Intermediate exams

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Chief Minister KCR

Widening gulf between Eatala Rajender and KCR

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao. (DC File)

Why only Etala? Opposition demands inquiry into deals of all ministers, TRS MLAs

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances



