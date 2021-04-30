Night curfew extended across Telangana state till next Saturday

Mounted police keep vigil near Charminar during Friday prayers of the Ramzan month, in Hyderabad, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Friday issued orders extending the night curfew across the state till 5 am on May 8, next Saturday.

The order was issued by chief secretary Somesh Kumar after the High Court stated a day ago that the state government vacillated on a decision on night curfew extension that was to end by April 30. The government had on April 20 issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am till this Friday to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The night curfew is imposed in accordance with a Union home ministry order on March 23 laying down guidelines for effective control of Covid-19, allowing states to impose suitable area-specific restrictions to prevent the virus-spread.

As per the guidelines, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants have to close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services.

The essential services are telecommunications, internet services, print and electronic media, broadcasting, cable services, IT and IT- enabled services, delivery of goods through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution; water supply and sanitation; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services and production units or services that require continuous process.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transport of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement. Public transport services including autos and taxis will be allowed to function within a stipulated time.