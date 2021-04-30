Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2021 Nellore residents se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nellore residents seek Covid-19 care in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 30, 2021, 4:17 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2021, 4:17 am IST
In most cases, patients have been moving to Chennai only after they’re assured of a hospital bed
Covid-19 patients, who are unable to get admitted to an ICU or find oxygen-equipped hospital beds in Nellore, are rushing to Chennai in hope of getting sophisticated treatment. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Nellore: Covid-19 patients, who are unable to get admitted to an ICU or find oxygen-equipped hospital beds in Nellore, are rushing to Chennai in hope of getting sophisticated treatment. In most cases, patients have been moving to Chennai only after they’re assured of a hospital bed.

However, hospitals are denying admission to patients whose oxygen saturation levels are dwindling. In one instance, Siddique, a 45-year-old from Gandavaram near Nellore, was taken to a hospital in Chennai, after his friends managed to secure a bed for him, on Wednesday.

 

He was forced to return after the hospital staff denied him admission, stating that his oxygen levels were less than 80 per cent, as against the mandatory 95 per cent. On Thursday morning, his son Surjeet pleaded with officials of Narayana hospital to get him admission.

Surjeet said that the ambulance journey to and from Chennai cost Rs 50,000, which he paid for with money borrowed for interest. According to hospital sources, ambulance vehicles have been demanding Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for a three-hour journey to Chennai as there is no check despite patients’ complaints.

 

“ICUs are full to their brim in all hospitals,” a senior official said, while advising patients to check the government website regarding availability of beds.

As Surjeet waits for a hospital bed with oxygen facilities at Nellore, a few patients are moving to the Ongole branch of a Nellore-based hospital, where beds are available. The hospital management, however, have clarified that patients would be admitted only if their vitals were satisfactory.

Tags: nellore covid patients travel to chennai, patients travel to chennai for oxygen beds, oxygen beds in nellore, nellore hospitals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


