Jagan directs officials to increase beds in Covid-19 hospitals

CM directed the officials to ensure that no hospital denies treatment to the virus infected patient and instructed them to enhance the wages to FNOs and MNOs working in Covid-19 hospitals. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to enhance the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals, set up oxygen manufacturing plants and arrange oxygen tanks at hospitals.

While reviewing the prevailing situation on the spread of Covid-19 and the steps being initiated to contain it with the officials here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to arrange 3,000 beds, including 1,000 oxygen and 2,000 non-oxygen beds, in Covid-19 Care Centres in each district. He also called for the enhancement of rates being paid to empaneled private hospitals for providing treatment to the Coronavirus infected patients and make them applicable for Arogyasri hospitals also.

He wanted the officials to ensure that no hospital denies treatment to the virus-infected patient and instructed them to enhance the wages to FNOs and MNOs working in Covid-19 hospitals. He instructed the officials to recruit the requisite number of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff at all Covid-19 hospitals in the state.

The CM directed the official to set up 42 pressure swing absorption plants to ensure requisite quantity of supply of oxygen in Covid-19 hospitals in addition to procurement of 10 KL capacity oxygen tanks to make available at teaching hospitals and also one KL capacity tanks to be placed at other hospitals.

The officials informed the CM that out of 35,644 beds in 422 Covid-19 hospitals (including private) in the state, 21,590 beds were occupied while 79,000 patients were placed at home isolation. Nearly 6,348 patients are taking treatment in Covid-19 Care Centres while 14,862 are allotted oxygen beds.