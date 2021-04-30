Nation Current Affairs 30 Apr 2021 DC IMPACT | TIMS cha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DC IMPACT | TIMS changes its diet contractor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2021, 12:16 am IST
On Thursday, Tims Director Dr Vimala Thomas announced that a new diet contractor will take over from May 1
Citing lack of quality, patient families were bringing food from home for their loved ones at the hospital. However, the hospital banned it beginning the evening of April 27, which in turn resulted in patients not being fed on time by the hospital. - Image by arrangement.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) on Thursday announced that it was replacing its diet contractor and will have a new one serving food to its patients from May 1.

There have been many complaints about the quality of the food now being provided to the Covid-19 patients at Tims. This was overcome until April 27 by patient families that were bringing food from home for their loved ones at the hospital. However, the hospital banned it beginning the evening of April 27, which in turn resulted in patients not being fed on time by the hospital.

 

On Thursday, Tims Director Dr Vimala Thomas announced that a new diet contractor will take over from May 1. However, there was no mention of alternative arrangements made for providing good quality food for patients till then.

She said Tims, Gachibowli has treated thousands of Covid-19 patients including severe cases. “Cleanliness and sanitation is maintained throughout Tims. Good quality treatment and care is being provided to all the patients,” she claimed.

She added: “Being a Covid-19 positive hospital, patient attenders are not permitted to enter this highly infectious area and hence to give the status update of the patients, a dedicated phone with operators is being assigned and updates will be given via WhatsApp, especially to those admitted in ICUs.”

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


