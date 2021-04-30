Covaxin price cut to Rs 400 per dose for states

Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Thursday announced that it was cutting down Covaxin price for state governments, to Rs 400 per dose.

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Thursday announced that it was cutting down Covaxin price for state governments, to Rs 400 per dose. The company had previously said it will sell each dose to state governments at Rs 600, and at Rs 1,200 to private hospitals that are offering the vaccination service.

In its announcement, Bharat Biotech said it is “deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time”, and decided to reduce the price recognising the challenges faced by the public health care system.

The company’s decision comes a day after Serum Institute of India made a similar announcement reducing the price of its vaccine Covishield from Rs 400 a dose to Rs 300 a dose for state governments.