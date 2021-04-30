AP records 17,354 Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths on Friday

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a surge of 17,354 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as against 14,792 cases reported on Thursday.

State health authorities reported here on Friday that, out of 86,494 samples tested, 17,354 persons were found infected with the virus. Out of a total number of 1,63,90,360 samples tested so far in the state, 11,01,690 persons were found infected with the virus, and of them,9,70,718 were recovered while 1,22,980 are still active with the virus.

Chittoor district recorded the highest number of a daily surge of Coronavirus infections at 2,764 followed by 2,129 in Guntur, 1,882 in Anantapur, 1,842 in East Godavari, 1,581 in Srikakulam, 1,358 in Visakhapatnam, 1,133 in Nellore, 967 in Kurnool, 842 in West Godavari, 757 in Kadapa, 740 in Vizianagaram, 698 in Krishna and 661 in Prakasam.

Chittoor district found to be the worst affected with regard to Coronavirus cumulative active cases as it recorded 16,853 followed by 14,389 in Srikakulam, 13,057 in Nellore, 12,679 in Guntur, 12,234 in East Godavari, 9,732 in Visakhapatnam, 9,165 in Anantapur, 8,181 in Krishna, 7,798 in Kurnool, 6,631 in Prakasam, 5,087 in Vizianagaram, 3,622 in West Godavari and 3,552 in Kadapa.

Among daily toll caused Coronavirus, Nellore and Visakhapatnam recorded eight each, followed by seven in Vizianagaram, six each in Chittoor, East Godavari, and Prakasam, five in Anantapur, four each in Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari and three each in Krishna and Srikakulam. The total number of deaths reported was 64 and with this, the death toll rose to 7,992.

The state health authorities discharged 8,468 virus-infected patients after recovery in the last 24 hours.