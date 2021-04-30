AP declares summer holidays to Class X students from May 1 to 31

The students are directed to report to schools for preparing for the exams under the guidance of teachers from June 1 to 5. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday announced summer holidays for Class 10 students from May 1 to 31 across the state for the academic year 2020-21.

In a memo issued on Thursday, the department of school education said that in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 spreading with high positive rate in the country, the state government accorded permission for the closure of academic year 2020-21 and the declaration of summer vacation to students and teachers for Class 10 from May 1 to 31 with last working day on April 30.

With this, classes for Standard 10 in all schools to be cancelled and the students are permitted to prepare for SSC public exams while staying at their homes from May 1 to 31. The students are directed to report to schools for preparing for the exams under the guidance of teachers from June 1 to 5. All Class 10 teachers have been asked to support the students through various digital platforms to help them to prepare for the SSC public examinations.