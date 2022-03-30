Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 Hijab issue: 40 Musl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hijab issue: 40 Muslim girls abstain from PU exams in Udupi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 30, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 1:43 pm IST
The students decided to not appear for the examination without wearing the headscarf as they were hurt by the March 15 order
Class 10 students wearing hijab stand in line with other students before the commencement of the annual SSLC exams at a government school in Bangalore (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
 Class 10 students wearing hijab stand in line with other students before the commencement of the annual SSLC exams at a government school in Bangalore (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Udupi: Forty Muslim girl students from Udupi district of Karnataka abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination on Tuesday as they were apparently hurt by the recent High Court verdict against wearing of hijab inside classrooms.

The students decided to not appear for the examination without wearing the headscarf as they were hurt by the March 15 order, sources said.

 

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith and also stated that the uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Those who shunned the examinations on Tuesday include 24 girl students from Kundapur, 14 from Byndoor and two from Udupi Government Girls PU college, who are involved in the legal fight over wearing of hijab in classrooms. The girls had earlier boycotted the practical examinations also.

 

At the RN Shetty PU college, 13 out of 28 Muslim girl students appeared for the examination. Though some students reached the examination centre wearing hijabs, they were denied permission.

Four out of five girl students appeared for the examinations at Bhandarkar's college in Udupi, while all the girl students of Basrur Sharada college attended the examinations.

Six among the eight girl students of Navunda Government PU College abstained from the examinations, while only two out of 10 Muslim girls appeared for the examinations.

Some private colleges in the district allowed students wearing hijab to attend the examinations, sources said.

 

The Supreme Court on March 24 refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict. The students, though, are planning to wait till the apex court gives an order on the issue.

Girls, who approached HC, refuse to write exam

The two first PUC students who had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab abstained from attending the examination on Wednesday.

Muskan and Safa, of Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, had approached the High Court along with their four seniors, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom. The High Court had turned down their request.

 

The girls were not ready to attend classes without Hijab and were not coming to the college. Of the six girls who had approached the court two were first-year PUC students. The first-year examination began on March 30 and as per the HC verdict, the girls had to remove their Hijab to enter the examination hall.

Both the girls Muskan and Safa did not appear for the exam, the college authorities confirmed.

In Udupi district, of the total 700 absentees, 113 are girl students while the remaining 587 are boys.

Majority of the Muslim girls appeared for the exams in coastal Karnataka areas.

 

...
Tags: karnataka hijab controversy, hijab verdict, udupi muslim girls
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Related Stories

Muslim girls wearing hijab not allowed to write SSLC exam in Karnataka
Hijab verdict: Bengaluru police nab man from TN for threatening to kill HC judges
Allow students to take exams wearing hijab of colour of uniform: Congress urges govt

Latest From Nation

UK anthropologist Filippo Osella (Facebook)

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi to look into deportation of UK anthropologist

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (ANI)

KCR urges PM Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI file image)

India logs 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Hyderabad witnessed a grade A office stock increase by 81 per cent between 2016 and 2021, making it the fastest growing office market in the country. — Representational image/DC

Office space in Hyderabad expands by 81 pc in five years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

Journalist-turned- 'militant' among two killed in Srinagar encounter

Rayees Ahmad Bhat (File photo)

Four crore fake ration cards cancelled since 2014: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Banking services partially impacted on second day of strike

Bank unions are protesting against the government's move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in the Budget for 2021-22. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->