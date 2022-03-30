Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 Tigers are ‘si ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tigers are ‘silent’ along state borders; doubts raised about their presence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 30, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Nobody has experienced their roarings and movements in the Kagaznagar forest division in recent months
Komaram Bheem Asifabad district forest officials used to report the movement of eight tigers in the Kagaznagar forest division. (AP)
 Komaram Bheem Asifabad district forest officials used to report the movement of eight tigers in the Kagaznagar forest division. (AP)

ADILABAD: Tigers are ‘silent’ for now as nobody has experienced their roarings and movements in the Kagaznagar forest division in recent months. This is unlike the scenario in the past, mainly in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Villagers have not sensed tiger movements in recent months. Earlier, they used to cross roads and move around in the forests, mainly in Penchikalpet,  Dahegoan, Chinthalamanepalli, Bejjur, and Sirpur (T) mandals in Kagaznagar forest division.

 

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district forest officials used to report the movement of eight tigers in the Kagaznagar forest division. It is believed that some tigers might have returned to their original habitat in Maharashtra in search of prey and safe habitat by crossing River Pranahitha.

A big cat was electrocuted on the outskirts of Mosam in Aheri-Alapelli village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on December 25, 2021. Its skin, four claws and head were removed and taken away while the carcass was buried.

Officials learnt that nine persons were involved in sharing the tiger's body parts after it was killed. Among them, four were from Digida village of Dahegoan mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

 

Villagers of Mosam had set up electric wire fencings that resulted in the death of the tiger. Villagers of Digida, who happened to be their relatives, shared the meat when they attended a marriage event in Mosam.

It is suspected that the tiger that was killed in Aheri forests bordering Maharashtra was the one that was roaming in the forests along the state borders in the Kagaznagar forest division.

Doubts are also raised as to whether the tiger that was killed in Aheri was the A-2 tiger that had killed two persons in the Kagaznagar forest division in the past. The movement of the A-2 was not noticed for a long time thereafter.

 

The movements of tigers, if they are present in the area, should occur at the water bodies when they come to quench their thirst amid the soaring temperatures. Water bodies are now on the verge of drying up in the forests.

It is noted that animal trackers rarely found the movement of tigers, certainly fewer than the number claimed by the forest department, in the recent months in Kagaznagar forest division.

...
Tags: kagaznagar forest division
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

KCR’s surveys on MLAs’ feat on final stages

Medical students are worried they may lose some PG and super specialty seats for want of faculty in medical colleges after the ongoing transfers. (Representational Image/ DC File)

AP may lose 100-150 medical PG, super specialty seats due to transfer of doctors

HAL's Light Combat Helicopters. (file photo)

PM-led CCS approves procurement of 15 light combat helicopters

The chief minister will host a lunch/dinner party to his present cabinet colleagues and will explain his strategy for the YSRC win in the 2024 general elections. (File photo)

Last meeting of present AP Cabinet likely on April 7, reshuffle on April 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt will look into 'serious objections' to halal meat: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

SC to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4

Supreme Court (PTI)

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

No plans of restoring rail concessions for senior citizens: Vaishnaw

The minister also said that approximately 12 crore senior citizens (both reserved and unreserved) availed concession in passenger fare during 2019-20 and revenue foregone due to concession on this account for the same period was approximately Rs 1,667 crore. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->