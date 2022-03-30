Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 KCR urges PM Modi to ...
KCR urges PM Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Chief Minister said there are over 700 students from Telangana, who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (ANI)

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the future of medical students who returned to India from war-torn Ukraine, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to increase seats in the country's medical colleges to accommodate these students.

"Indian students who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine were forced to interrupt their education at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship due to the sudden eruption of war in Ukraine. The dislocation has jeopardised the future of these Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete," wrote KCR in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.

 

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said there are over 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of them are from middle-class families which will lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children.

The Chief Minister said there are over 700 students from Telangana, who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education. In view of the hardship faced by them, the Telangana government has decided that the medical college fee for students belonging to Telangana will be borne by the state government.

 

"Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students. I request you to kindly consider the matter sympathetically and take an early decision in this regard," urged KCR.

 

...
ts chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, telangana rashtra samithi members, ukraine-returned students
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


