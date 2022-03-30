Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 Journalist-turned- & ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Journalist-turned- 'militant' among two killed in Srinagar encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 30, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Bhat, a resident of Shahaabad Veeri, Bijbehara in southern Anantnag district, was earlier running a news portal Valley News Service
Rayees Ahmad Bhat (File photo)
 Rayees Ahmad Bhat (File photo)

SRINAGAR: Two 'militants' were shot dead by the security forces in a brief encounter in Srinagar 's Rainawari quarter early Wednesday. The police said that one of them Rayees Ahmad Bhat was a former journalist who had joined proscribed Lashkar -e-Tayyaba (LeT) in August last year.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, said that slain Bhat, a resident of Shahaabad Veeri, Bijbehara in southern Anantnag district, was earlier running a news portal 'Valley News Service (VNS)' . "The identity card found on him showed him the editor in chief of the news portal which is share misuse of media. He was a 'C' category terrorist and there were two FIRs registered against him in Anantnag police stations for committing terror crimes", he was quoted as saying by local media.

 

A tweet by the Kashmir Zone police said "One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LET was carrying identify card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media".

The police identified the other slain 'C' category militant as Hilal Ahmad Rah, also a resident of Bijbehara. It said he too went missing in August last year to join the LeT.

The police had earlier at around 1.30 am tweeted that an encounter has started at Rainawari and that J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on the job.

 

...
Tags: srinagar encounter, two militants killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (ANI)

KCR urges PM Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI file image)

India logs 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Hyderabad witnessed a grade A office stock increase by 81 per cent between 2016 and 2021, making it the fastest growing office market in the country. — Representational image/DC

Office space in Hyderabad expands by 81 pc in five years

Hyderabad traffic police ran a month-long campaign offering discounts up to 75 per cent on pending challans, which was made easy with convenient payment methods offered by merchant applications. — Representational image/DC

Traffic police amass Rs 275 crore on pending challans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

Four crore fake ration cards cancelled since 2014: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Banking services partially impacted on second day of strike

Bank unions are protesting against the government's move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in the Budget for 2021-22. (PTI)

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->