Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 Govt will look into ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt will look into 'serious objections' to halal meat: Karnataka CM

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2022, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 11:14 pm IST
Some right-wing groups have given a call to boycott halal meat, ahead of 'varshadodaku'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government would look into the "serious objections" raised over halal meat, with some right-wing groups giving a call to boycott it.

The Chief Minister also said as far as his government is concerned there are "only wings of growth", and no right wing or left wing.

 

"It (halal issue) has just now started. We have to study in entirety, because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice which was going on. Now, serious objections have been raised regarding it. We will look into that," Bommai said in response to a question on the government's stand on the halal issue.

"We will make our stand known later. Various organisations will be doing their own campaigns, we know what to respond to and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond. We don't (respond), when it is not required," he said when asked to give clarity on a campaign to boycott halal by Hindu organisations.

 

Some right-wing groups have given a call to boycott halal meat, ahead of varshadodaku', the day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday had even called halal food "economic jihad".

Asked about such issues disturbing the cordial atmosphere in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Despite such things, we have seen that the law and order and the cordial atmosphere in the state is not disturbed. We will take care of it in the future as well."

 

To a question that there is a trend of right-wing organisations' involvement behind such issues, he said, "As far as my government is concerned, there are only wings of growth. There is no right-wing or left-wing...our central idea is peace, development and security for the common man."

Regarding nearly 61 progressive thinkers writing to him with an appeal to check religious hatred in the state, Bommai said, "I will study the content and issues they have raised, and look into the factual position on the ground. I will consider the issues they have raised and will decide on how to tackle it in the days to come."

 

Tags: halal meat, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka


