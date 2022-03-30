Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 Four crore fake rati ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four crore fake ration cards cancelled since 2014: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 30, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Modi said his government has given topmost priority to providing houses to the poor people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the previous governments of using four crore fake ration cards to siphon off benefits meant for the poor.

“When these people were in the government, four crore fake people were looting ration meant for the poor. This ration was being sold in the market and money reached the black accounts of such people (who were in government),” Modi said.

 

But, the present regime, after coming to power in 2014, started searching for such fake and non-existing people and cancelled these ration cards, he said.

He was addressing the ‘Grah Pravesham’ programme, organised to hand over 5.21 lakh houses to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

Modi said his government has given topmost priority to providing houses to the poor people.

He said the ownership of homes by women has empowered them and strengthened their say in financial matters of the household.

 

So far, 2.5 crore houses have been constructed under the PMAY scheme in the country.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, ration cards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


