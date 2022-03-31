Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2022 13 new districts in ...
13 new districts in AP to be launched between 9:05am and 9:45am on April 4

Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:04 am IST
CM Jagan said that the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: The thirteen new districts in Andhra Pradesh will be launched formally at the auspicious time between 9.05 am and 9.45 am on April 4, instead of the previously decided April 2, the Telugu New Year Ugadi day.

The state cabinet, which was convened virtually by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, formally approved the reorganisation of the districts by doubling the number of the districts from 13 to 26. The timing was fixed by the Vedic Pandits.

 

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held a review meeting on the reorganisation of districts at the camp office here, It was also decided that felicitation of volunteers would be done at an event on April 6 and the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme would be implemented on April 8.

The chief minister said the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts. He asked the officials to complete the identification of suitable land for new administrative buildings in new districts and ensure that there is at least 15 acres of land.

 

Officials must also make sure the offices along with camp offices of district collector and SP are in the same complex. They should give priority to construction of new buildings where buildings were temporarily taken on rental basis.

The officials informed the CM that they have received 16,600 suggestions and objections from the public on the new districts. District collectors made final recommendations after holding discussions with the people and public representatives.

The officials said they have prepared a checklist to ensure all arrangements are in place. They have prepared new websites and new mechanisms for new districts and completed the changes in the software.

 

They said the handbooks containing information on new districts were also prepared. Offices and camp offices of district collector and SPs have been arranged in the new districts. As far as possible, government buildings were selected to house the new offices. Private buildings were taken on lease where government buildings were not available.

Government adviser on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath, CCLA special chief secretary Sai Prasad, GAD principal secretary Sashi Bhushan, transportation PS Krishna Babu, Planning secretary Vijaykumar, IT principal secretary Jayalakshmi and law secretary Sunitha were present at the meeting.

 

