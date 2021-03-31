Thunderstorms likely over weekend in north AP, Yanam

Thunderstorms, along with lightning, are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 2 and April 3. (Representational Image/PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over these areas during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to become more marked over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours, a report from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, said on Tuesday.

Under its influence, thunderstorms, along with lightning, are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 2 and April 3.