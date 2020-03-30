Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Telangana CM paints ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM paints a positive picture of the next 8 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | S A ISHAQUI
Published Mar 30, 2020, 12:52 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 12:56 am IST
By April 7, no less than 25,935 corona suspects would have completed their quarantine
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a press conference on the state’s coronavirus situation, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a press conference on the state’s coronavirus situation, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s corona count touched 70, with three more people confirmed for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, but chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao chose to emphasize the positive.

News from hereon would get better, he said at his press conference, with 11 persons who are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital set to be discharged on Monday as their latest tests have come back negative. One case has already gone home having done his 14 days.

 

In fact, said the chief minister, from March 30 until April 7, as more and more corona suspects complete their isolation periods, no less than 25,935 suspects would be free to leave confinement.

He gave the following datewise breakdown of how many would be freed from isolation:

March 30:  1,859
March 31: 1,440
April 1: 1,461
April 2: 1,887
April 3: 1,476
April 4: 1,453
April 5: 914
April 6: 454
April 7: 397

Chandrashekar Rao said the total number of positive cases in the state as of Sunday was 70, of which one patient had already been discharged; and the final report of 11 patients, who will be discharged on Monday, had come negative.

“This is good news for the state,” he said.

That leaves 58 patients undergoing treatment. Their condition was stable, except one patient in his seventies, who is critical and has other ailments too, the chief minister added.

Chandrashekar Rao said the threat of Covid-19 coming in through foreign returnees has been minimised with the cancellation of international flights. Now the state machinery was concentrating on containing the spread of the virus among locals.

The chief minister also reached out to migrant workers, promising to provide one with 12 kg rice of flour, Rs 500 cash assistance and shelter.

Appealing to them not to leave the state during the coronavirus lockdown, he said, “As chief minister of Telangana, I am telling you whatever money is needed to be spent we will arrange for the money. You stay comfortably. Nobody should starve in Telangana," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19 pandemic, telangana kcr, k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


