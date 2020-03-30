Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Supreme Court asks C ...
Supreme Court asks Centre for status report on steps to prevent migration of workers

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
The top court observed that the migration of labourers out of panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus
  Migrants sit in a truck to try and reach their native villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemics, in Mathura. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the Centre by Tuesday on the measures taken in view of the large-scale migration of labourers from cities to their native villages amid the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown across the country.

The top court observed that the migration of labourers out of panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

 

It said the court would not create more confusion by issuing directions on measures that the government is already taking to deal with the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up two separate PILs filed by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal on the issue of migration of labourers through video-conferencing, said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the Centre.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the migration of labourers needs to be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus and the Centre as well as the states concerned have taken the requisite steps to deal with it.

The bench posted the matters for hearing on Tuesday.

...
