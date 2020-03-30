Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Set of five new case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Set of five new cases in Mysuru declared as first cluster case in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Mar 30, 2020, 11:54 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 11:54 am IST
The district administration is making arrangements to supply essential commodities at the door steps of those living in the blocked area
Officials wearing masks work in the Karnataka Chief Minister's War Room on Covid-19, at DIPR Building, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Mr Abhiram G Shankar has declared set of five new cases of Jubilant pharma company in Nanjangud taluk which are being tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night as cluster case. And it is the first cluster case reported in the State. And they have blocked the entry and exit of all vehicles from Nanjangud taluk from Saturday night, and containment measures are being taken. And according to Nanjangud Tahslidar, Mr Mahesh Kumar people here are being asked to not even come out to buy even essential commodities including vegetables.

The district administration is planning to make arrangements to supply them at their door steps, he said.

 

Among these five new cases, four are from Chamundipura extension, Ramaswamy layout and Govindraj nagar of Nanjangud town, and one is from Yaraganahalli new extension of Mysuru city. And all of them are colleagues of P52 (third positive case of Mysuru), who had no history of foreign travel or who had not come in contact with any person who was tested positive or any international passenger.

And as many as a total of 1459 colleagues of P 52 at Jubilant company including 762 from Nanjangud taluk and 697 from Mysuru city are under home quarantine. Because, P52, a resident of Mysuru who was with quality assurance section of Jubilant company had developed fever on 13 March, but he had been to office from 14 to 17. And on 17 March he had visited a doctor at Siddarthanagar in Mysuru. And he had been to office on 19 and 20. And on 20 March, he had returned home from office. And on 21 March he was admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru, and on 23March he was shifted to isolation ward at designated quarantine facility in Mysuru. And his samples were sent for testing and on 25 March he was tested positive for Covid-19, according to Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar.

So since P52 was unwell for long, health department along with police, are still in the process of tracing his contacts. They are also tracing primary and secondary contacts of the five new cases who are being tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night, Tahsildar Mahesh said.

With these five new cases tested positive on Saturday night, the number of Covid-19 cases went upto 8 in Mysuru district.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus cases in india, covid19 in mysore, nanjangud, coronavirus cluster case
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


