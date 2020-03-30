North Karnataka begins door to door health survey after six covid19 cases in Bhatkal

Karwar: The Uttara Kannada district administration, on Sunday, launched a massive door to door health survey in the district.

Uttara Kannada district already has six COVID-19 postive cases and all are from Bhatkal Town.

The three day survey is to collect all the details and help in controlling the COVID-19 spread. It would also provide a strong database which the district administration can keep as a reference in the future.

"Our teams comprising Asha, anganavadi workers, revenue and RDPR employees will visit every house in the district. It will be a short survey but will have all the details we need. We want the cooperation from all the people," Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar told Deccan Chronicle.

The team would ask if there are anybody suffering from fever or any other health issues, anybody in the house who has returned from abroad recently and also if there is anyone who has come recently from other parts of the state or country too.

At present everyone is concentrating only on those who come from other countries. But with COVID-19 cases witnessing an increase in the country as well as in the state, Uttara Kannada district has decided to keep an eye even on those who have come from other districts. The health workers would collect the details of the place from where the person has returned and keep a tab on him.

People with fever would be shifted to fever clinic for preliminary screening and those who have returned from abroad would be be screened daily. The recent entrants from other districts too would be screened.

The survey does not end the task of the district administration. Next week again the teams would be asked to hold similar survey in the district.

"This data will help us to know the the the gravity of the situation in our district. If the number of fever (all types of fever) has decreased then it would be a good indication. We will also get a clear picture of COVID-19 affected too," he said.

The district administration has asked the cooperation from the public during the visit of team.