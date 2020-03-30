Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 North Karnataka begi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

North Karnataka begins door to door health survey after six covid19 cases in Bhatkal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 11:36 am IST
The three day survey is to collect all the details and help in controlling the COVID-19 spread
Representational picture (PTI)
 Representational picture (PTI)

Karwar: The Uttara Kannada district administration, on Sunday, launched a massive door to door health survey in the district.

Uttara Kannada district already has six COVID-19 postive cases and all are from Bhatkal Town.
The three day survey is to collect all the details and help in controlling the COVID-19 spread. It would also provide a strong database which the district administration can keep as a reference in the future.

 

"Our teams comprising Asha, anganavadi workers, revenue and RDPR employees will visit every house in the district. It will be a short survey but will have all the details we need. We want the cooperation from all the people," Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar told Deccan Chronicle.

The team would ask if there are anybody suffering from fever or any other health issues, anybody in the house who has returned from abroad recently and also if there is anyone who has come recently from other parts of the state or country too.

At present everyone is concentrating only on those who come from other countries. But with COVID-19 cases witnessing an increase in the country as well as in the state, Uttara Kannada district has decided to keep an eye even on those who have come from other districts. The health workers would collect the details of the place from where the person has returned and keep a tab on him.

People with fever would be shifted to fever clinic for preliminary screening and those who have returned from abroad would be be screened daily. The recent entrants from other districts too would be screened.
The survey does not end the task of the district administration. Next week again the teams would be asked to hold similar survey in the district.

"This data will help us to know the the the gravity of the situation in our district. If the number of fever (all types of fever) has decreased then it would be a good indication. We will also get a clear picture of COVID-19 affected too," he said.
The district administration has asked the cooperation from the public during the visit of team.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Karwar


Related Stories

Health emergency clamped on Bhatkal town to enforce lockdown measures

Latest From Nation

Officials wearing masks work in the Karnataka Chief Minister's War Room on Covid-19, at DIPR Building, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Set of five new cases in Mysuru declared as first cluster case in Karnataka

Representational image (AP)

4 UPA-era civil aviation officials under ED scanner

Rahul Gandhi argued that the economic fallout of this lockdown will vastly amplify the toll extracted by the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi: Total lockdown is not for India

Many temples in Tamil Nadu have had to suspend their free food operations on account of the coronavirus scare. But with nationwide lockdown putting people into distress, they have had to commence impromptu kitchens. (PTI)

Temples in Tamil Nadu serve food to lockdown-displaced people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi: Total lockdown is not for India

Rahul Gandhi argued that the economic fallout of this lockdown will vastly amplify the toll extracted by the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Travel to Delhi emerges as common factor in recent corona+ cases in AP, Telangana

A woman returns home after collecting some essential items for her family in Old Delhi. A nationwide lockdown is in force because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandypadhyay)

Lockdown-hit fuel outlets seek waiver of bank interest, statutory fee

File photo PTI

Now it's the states' job to stop the corona refugees

Migrant workers walk on NH 24 near Akshardham in East Delhi to go to their villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (PTI)

4 UPA-era civil aviation officials under ED scanner

Representational image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham